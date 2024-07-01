Ángela Aguilar reunites with Pepe Aguilar after confirming her romance with Christian Nodal

Weeks after, Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal made their relationship public through HOLA! USA & AMÉRICAS, the young singer, has reappeared publicly alongside her father, Pepe Aguilar. The reunion between father and daughter took place last weekend, marking their first meeting since the news of her relationship with Nodal emerged.

The singer of "Por mujeres como tú" headlined the successful show "Jaripeo sin fronteras: hasta los huesos" in Dallas, Texas, in which Ángela and her older brother, Leonardo Aguilar, participated. This appearance alongside her loved ones also marks Angela's return to the stage after taking a few weeks away from public life to enjoy her current relationship.

© @pepeaguilar_oficial

The event occurred at the American Airlines Center on June 29. It was the first time the father and daughter saw each other face to face. Ángela had spent several weeks by Nodal's side, accompanying him on his tour and various events in Ecuador, Mexico, and France. She shared photos and videos of the family show through her social networks.

According to local media, one of the highlights of Ángela's participation in the show was when she performed the song "Dime cómo quieres," which she recorded in 2020 with Nodal. The audience sang the song at the top of their lungs while Ángela did the same on stage, leaving her fans breathless. The great absentee of this evening was her boyfriend, who is currently in Europe fulfilling a series of commitments that are part of his "Forajido Tour."

Several Mexican media indicated that father and daughter interacted during the show, leaving aside versions of an alleged estrangement due to Ángela's relationship with Christian Nodal. However, local portals such as Tribuna noticed that the song "Tu sangre en mi cuerpo," a song that Ángela and her father used to perform together in their shows, was left out of the repertoire of last weekend's performance.

Meanwhile, the Aguilar dynasty has another performance scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pepe Aguilar and his admiration for his children

Although Pepe has stayed away from his daughter's love life and everything that has arisen, he spoke about his children a few days ago. In a palenque in Durango, in northern Mexico, Pepe Aguilar referred to Ángela and Leonardo and how the public has embraced them affectionately since their first days on stage.

"I want to tell you and thank you because I have spent about 15 years of my career training two pieces of my heart and I feel very proud artistically and also as people, but what I am talking about right now is artistically," said the 55-year-old singer. "I feel very proud of what they have achieved thanks to your permission, because I forced you to receive my children for almost 15 years, but thanks to that they became good artists," added the Mexican regional singer.