Love Alert! Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar flaunt their romance in Paris

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar are happy and in love. Nodal has recently shared some videos on their Instagram stories, showing the two playing the piano and spending time in the studio, teasing a possible collaboration. The footage appears to have been recorded in Paris, where Nodal has attended various Fashion Week events over the past week.

The video was shared on Nodal's Instagram stories and showed the two looking happy and in love. In it, Nodal and Aguilar share a kiss while they spend time in the music studio, playing instruments like the piano. The clip also shows them cuddling and laughing together, all to the tune of Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose."

Following the reveal of their relationship, Nodal and Aguilar have been enjoying their relationship and spending plenty of quiet time together. The two have been reportedly enjoying Paris and visiting many tourist destinations. They were photographed visiting Disneyland Paris, with onlookers taking photos of the two holding hands and walking around the park. Before that, they spent some time in Mexico City, and in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, where Nodal has been performing his tour "Pa'l Cora."

'I'm living through a beautiful experience'

After Nodal and Aguilar confirmed their relationship to HOLA!, he made a statement on his social media. Addressing his fans and the media, Nodal shared a video discussing his past partner Cazzu, their daughter, and his new relationship with Aguilar. “First of all, Julieta is a person that I love and that I will respect for my entire life. We’re public figures, we’re artists, but we’re not binded for life. Love doesn’t always work out. Our cycle together ended in the best possible way. It was love that gave us the best gift that life could have given us, the most beautiful thing we could have made together, which is Inti, my daughter, whom I’ll always love and take care of," he said.

He also shut down rumors of infidelities. “In that relationship, there were never third parties," he said of his romance with Cazzu. "There were never any infidelities. Sometimes love doesn’t work and now I’m living a beautiful experience with a woman that I love, with a love that took several years to realize, and it’s something that we’re enjoying and that we’re living through,”