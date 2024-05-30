Cazzu shows a glimpse of her ‘new beginnings’ alongside her daughter Inti

Christian Nodal and Cazzu shocked the world one week ago, after revealing that they had split up. The former couple shared that despite they were no longer romantically involved, their daughter Inti remained their top priority. Cazzu is moving on in all senses of the word, getting back to her music career and embarking on a new stage alongside her baby.

©@nodal



Cazzu, Inti, and Nodal

On May 30th, Cazzu shared various photos on Instagram. “New beginnings,” she wrote over an image that showed her daughter’s new bedroom, which is almost ready to be used. The photo showed a bed in the shape of a house with no mattress on it, a rideable horse toy, and more accessories for kids.

The image appears to have been taken by Cazzu, since she wasn’t in the frame. Her baby can be seen in the arms of a woman, who’s entering the bedroom and smiling widely.

©@cazzu



Cazzu is ready for a new beginning

The image made it seem like Cazzu has moved out of the Buenos Aires home she shared with Nodal. Last April, she revealed that Nodal had decided to move to Buenos Aires in order to spend time with her and their daughter. “He lives with me here,” she said on the Argentinean program “Noche al Dente.” “We’re always traveling but our home is here.”

In December of 2022, it was reported that Nodal had acquired a home in one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods. On that time, it was rumored that it could have been a present for Cazzu, although the possibility of him moving there was also considered.

©@nodal



Cazzu and her daughter by the pool

The controversy that affected the couple recently

A few days ago, Nodal revealed that his home in Argentina had been broken into while he and his family were traveling in France. “That was the same day that we traveled to Paris. My home was broken into at 4 AM. She has a sister, who at that time had just gotten married, and they tied her wife and sister in law, took theri wedding rings, and took their money,” he said.

Following his statements, people on social media began theorizing and suggesting that Cazzu and her family were responsible for the theft. Nodal instantly decried the accusations. “I ask you to please stop the hate towards Julieta’s family. To the press, please stop all of the baseless aggressions. I’m specifically referring to the theft that took place in Argentina.”

“You’re hurting good people that I love, that I respect, and that don’t deserve this anguish. Don’t believe everything you read,” he concluded.