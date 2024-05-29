Christian Nodal reacts to incident with Cazzu’s family: ‘You’re hurting the people I love’

Willing to put a stop to speculation, Christian Nodal raised his voice to defend his ex-partner, Cazzu, and those close to the singer, after a reported burglary in Argentina while he was traveling through France. The musician sent a strong message in which he asked to stop the attacks on his people, without forgetting to send a warning to his followers about the repercussions of fake news, which affects his loved ones.

Nodal shared a statement:

Just as he usually communicated with his fans, Nodal reacted to the controversy with a message shared on his Instagram stories on the morning of May 29, where he directly addressed the accusations. “My people, I ask you to please stop the hatred towards Julieta’s family. To the press, stop all the unfounded attacks and I am specifically referring to the robbery in Argentina…” His statement was released hours after the commotion caused by the reports of an Argentinian journalist, who addressed the topic of the robbery while talking with a Mexican publication

As a result to the incident, media attention has grown on his family, and this has generated a wave of negative reactions, as shown by the singer, who has made this request in a timely manner, especially for the sake of his daughter, Inti. “They are hurting good people that I love, that I respect, and they don’t deserve this pain. Do not believe everything you read, do not let violence or lies spread, for the good of my daughter and her family. Thank you,“ he concluded.

Shutting down rumors about Cazzu’s responsibility in the incident:

As a result of what the Argentinian media said, Christian Nodal’s rep contacted HOLA! AMERICAS to deny all accusations about Cazzu and his family being responsible for the robbery, as it was suggested by the person in charge of speaking with a reporter in Mexico. The singer and his close circle put an end to the controversy, which arose days after their breakup. For now, the former couple is focusing on providing love and care to their daughter Inti amid the situation.

What happened?

In recent days, Christian went to talk to Dominican journalist Luz García’s podcast, where he talked about his move to Argentina, the country where Cazzu is originally from. In the conversation, he recounted part of the robbery that he suffered at his home while the couple was in Europe. “It was the same day we traveled to Paris, they entered at four in the morning. She has a sister, who at that time had just gotten married, and they tied up her wife and my sister-in-law, took their rings and stole money…” the singer explained.