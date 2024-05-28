Christian Nodal opens up about daughter Inti following breakup with Cazzu: ‘I’ll always be there for her’

Christian Nodal and Cazzu recently announced their breakup after two years together. Despite their separation, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Inti during their time together. Now, amidst the breakup, Nodal is throwing himself into his work, determined to create a stable and loving environment for his daughter. During his appearance on the show “Hoy,” Nodal opened up about his hopes for Inti, vowing to always be there for her and enjoy every moment of watching her grow. He emphasized his commitment to supporting her no matter what, ensuring she feels loved and cherished as she grows up.

Cazzu and Christian Nodal had a baby girl and named her Inti

Nodal’s joy over his daughter Inti

Excitedly, Christian shared his experiences as a father and how amazed he is by Inti’s development. Without going into details about his relationship with Cazzu, he openly discussed his personal life. “Her name is Inti, she’s beautiful, getting bigger every day. After just 15 days, she’s already saying ‘Mama, Papa, dinosaur,’ and she knows how to wave hello,” he said during his guest appearance on Televisa’s morning show, where he participated in several segments with the hosts.

During the interview, Nodal openly shared his hopes for Inti, whom fans have seen on social media in the many photos Cazzu frequently posts. “I don’t have big expectations; I just want her to be a happy kid and grow up in the best way possible,” the musician explained, offering a glimpse into his life as a dad beyond the spotlight.

Nodal opens up and says he will always support his daughter

Nodal’s thoughts on Cazzu as a mother

Despite the personal differences that led to their breakup, Nodal and Cazzu seem committed to co-parenting and providing the best for their daughter. In this interview on “Hoy,” Nodal praised Cazzu’s mothering skills. He also highlighted his dedication to supporting Inti fully. “She has an amazing mom and a dad who, for my part, will always be there for her, giving her all my love and trust,” he said during a segment with Andrea Legarreta.

La expareja parece estar dispuesta a trabajar por el bien de su hija.

Finally, Nodal reflected on how much Inti’s birth has transformed him, a change he proudly embraces. “For me, Inti’s arrival means so many things, it makes you stronger,” he said. He also reminisced about how they chose Inti’s name during a memorable trip. “Yes, it means ‘Sun God.’ We were in Bolivia when I asked Julieta if she wanted to be my partner,” he shared.