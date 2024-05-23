Christian Nodal discusses past romance with Belinda; ‘it transcended to things did that hurt me’

Christian Nodal and Belinda were involved in one of the most discussed romances in the Mexican entertainment industry. The two got together in 2020, and got engaged a year late. They broke up shortly after, leaving many of their followers with questions. Four years later, Nodal has finally addressed the break up, revealing the harm that the break up and the relationship caused in his life.

Christian Nodal spoke to journalist Jorge Ramos about various parts of his life

Nodal remembers his past romance

In an interview with Jorge Ramos in the program Univision, Aquí y Ahora, Nodal recalled his relationship with Belinda. When asked if he was hurt by the relationship, he said, “It trasncended to things that hurt me a lot and everything happens for a reason in life,” he said, preferring to avoid providing further details.

He did share some of the lessons he learned from the relationship. “I understoond many things that I never want to happen again. I understood some things that will never happen again,” he said. “It’s how they say: ‘It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what you want as long as you know what you don’t want.’”

Christian Nodal and Belinda began their relationship in 2020

Nodal wishes to avoid repeating his mistakes

While discussing his relationship with Belinda, Ramos asked him what Nodal meant when he said that he didn’t want certain things to repeat themselves. “I want for some things to never happen again, some mistakes, questions, whatever. I don’t want to make them again in my life,” he said.

Nodal makes it clear he doesn’t want to repeat his mistakes

Nodal appears clear on what he wants from his personal life. Today, he shares a daughter with the Argentinean singer Cazzu. The girl is named Inti, and she has granted him stability, something that he’s very happy with. “Inti has helped me to be more relaxed, to thin about what I want to do. She helps me in every aspect. I see her and I feel fulfilled,” he said.