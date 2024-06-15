Karol G reveals how she handles being apart from her family and her boyfriend Feid while touring

Karol G is opening up about her time on tour. The Colombian singer has had a busy couple of months, touring around the world following the success of her latest album. And while she is constantly supported by her inner circle, the singer revealed that sometimes she struggles before getting on stage, as she is under an intense schedule.

During her recent interview with Vogue Spain, Karol G talked about the importance of grounding herself, and how she prioritizes mental health. “When I finish my shows, I try to reconnect with myself for a while. Take a look at what happened, how I experienced it, and how difficult it has been to get here,” she said to the publication. “I go to my room and I am alone, and in reality, it feels very lonely because we have been touring since last summer, it is a long time away from part of your family, from your partner [Feid], and your friends.”

The singer insisted that this has not been a big problem for her, as “it has never caused a void in [her] heart.” She continued; “On the contrary. Sometimes, I appear on stage with great sadness and I get off healthy, content, happy, motivated.”

She also explained that preparing for a show is different every day. “I can tell you this, sometimes you have personal situations that make you not feel well or you wake up on a day not feeling full or 100% healthy,” Karol G said.

“The hardest gigs are the ones where you’re not quite there mentally. And your body isn’t there either. But you know that you have to perform because 50,000 people saved up to buy a ticket; people who are even traveling from somewhere else and who want to attend the show that they have been watching for a long time on social media. You know that you can’t let him down and that, in those moments, you have to give even more. This is one of the most difficult aspects of the artist’s life,” she declared.