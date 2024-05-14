Karol G ends Latin American leg of ‘Mañana será bonito’ breaking records: Here’s the tour in review

Karol G delivered a mesmerizing performance in São Paulo, Brazil, the weekend of May 10, concluding the Latin American leg of her acclaimed “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR.” The Colombian star brought her A-game to São Paulo during the show, immersing the audience in the magical world of “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, plus a unique Brazilian twist.

Karol G incorporated Pedro Bial as the narrator for the intro and interludes, while Pabllo Vittar added an extra layer of magic as the fairy. But the surprises didn’t end there. Karol G delighted her fans by bringing out surprise guests Kevin O Chris, DJ Dennis, and Pabllo Vittar, ensuring the night was unforgettable for everyone in attendance.

©Henry Hwu





The “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR” has been a monumental success, exceeding expectations set by Karol G’s record-breaking performances in the United States. Across 12 countries, Karol G has delivered a breathtaking spectacle that has left audiences in awe with its electrifying energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Each show on the tour is a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and unity, as fans from diverse backgrounds come together to immerse themselves in an enchanting journey of healing. With standout visuals, choreography, and a setlist packed with chart-topping hits, the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR” offered an unforgettable experience that inspired audiences.

©Henry Hwu





Breaking records in Latin America

Karol G’s impact in Latin America has been remarkable, with a string of records to her name. She has cemented her status as one of the region’s biggest stars, selling out stadiums and setting attendance records across multiple countries. Among her many achievements, she is the first Latina artist to sell out three nights at Azteca Stadium in Mexico and the fastest Latin female artist to sell out two stadium shows in Argentina.

©Henry Hwu





Karol G holds the current record for the most tickets ever sold on one tour for an international artist in Guatemala and the most on a tour, with over 100,000 tickets sold over the two nights in Costa Rica. She was also the first female artist to sell out at the Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic for two nights.

Karol G is the first and only artist to sell out two nights at Estadio Monumental in Venezuela and the first female artist to sell out three National Stadiums in Chile.

But the journey doesn’t end here

Karol G is gearing up for the next chapter with her upcoming “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO EUROPE SUMMER TOUR.” Starting in Switzerland on June 8, the tour will visit 18 European cities, including Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy, Belgium, the UK, and Portugal, before culminating in Spain. Karol G has made history by becoming the first artist to sell out four consecutive shows at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

As Karol G continues to captivate audiences around the world with her electrifying performances and infectious energy, the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR” will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the global music landscape, inspiring fans and breaking boundaries wherever it goes.