Karol G helps a fan with her gender reveal during the singer’s Dominican Republic concert

Karol G made one fan’s dream come true During her concert in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 16, as part of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Latin America. The Colombian reggaeton sensation took a heartwarming detour from her set to assist a devoted fan, Marleny Peralta, with a unique moment.

Amidst the enthusiastic cheers, Marleny, who is expecting a baby, seized the opportunity to seek Karol G’s assistance in revealing the gender of her unborn child. With a confetti cannon in hand, ready to unveil the secret, Karol G launched the cannon into the air, releasing a cascade of pink confetti. The audience cheered as the realization sunk in—Marleny Peralta was expecting a baby girl! “Es una Bichota,” confirmed Karol G, informing the arena.

For Marleny Peralta, the gender reveal wasn’t just about discovering the sex of her unborn child; it was about sharing a special moment with an artist she admires and a community that embraced her with open arms. “Karol thank you for making my dream come true, my baby was very lucky I love you with all my heart ❤️😭😭😭😭🥺😻 God bless you!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Mañana Será Bonito has a connection to babies

On January 27, 2023, Karol G’s sister, Verónica Giraldo, welcomed her daughter Sophie, who quickly became the adoration of her famous aunt. During an interview with HOLA! USA, the singer revealed that her family is happier because of her niece, adding she’s also great as an aunt. “I’m the best!” she assured HOLA! USA. “With my other sister, we always try to demonstrate who the best ‘tia’ is because we love her. To be honest, the baby brought happiness to my home. My parents are crazy in love with her. She brought a special vibe and magnified all the happiness already in us.”

In February of the same year, during her performance at Viña del Mar, Karol G shared more details about this joyful event in her family and the challenging moments her sister went through in the postpartum period.

“I actually made this album (Mañana Será Bonito) in the midst of a very special and transformative time in my life and career. The message is simply that no matter what, tomorrow will be beautiful, I assure you, everything is to make you a better person, everything is to strengthen you... I want to take a moment, my older sister, who just a few days ago blessed us with a baby at home, and for obvious reasons of what women go through after pregnancy, after giving birth, she hasn’t been feeling happy these days: Vero, I love you, no matter what, tomorrow will be beautiful, I dedicate this song to you,” she expressed from the stage at that time.

Is Karol G ready to be a mother?

Beyond her professional achievements, Karol G is fulfilled in her personal and romantic life. The singer is happy and in love with Feid, and everything seems to be going smoothly, as she even envisions herself as a mother in the not-so-distant future. “I want to have a family, you know, I want to have a family, I want to be a mom, and I think now the moment is getting closer,” she said in an August interview with Rolling Stone. “Maybe in the future, I’ll take a little more time for myself, to do other things that you will find out about later,” she added.