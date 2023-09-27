Karol G shared a lovely video showcasing her side as an aunt

Karol G is a renowned urban music artist and one of the most well-known Latina singers in the world. In addition to her successful music career, she also values her role as a family member. She has a niece named Sophie, the daughter of her sister Verónica Giraldo.

Karol G is very fond of her niece and recently posted a heartwarming video showcasing her affectionate and caring aunt side. The video demonstrates her love and devotion towards Sophie.

©@karolg



Karol G is very fond of her niece

Recently, the singer posted a video on her TikTok account featuring a heartwarming moment with her beloved niece. She expressed affection by writing, “I love you, Sophie.” In the clip, the baby was lying on a bed with an endearing expression on her face. Additionally, she was wearing a charming outfit that included a striped shirt, blue pants, and a lovely pink bow.

At the beginning of last month, the Colombian singer shared another video in which one of her hands was seen affectionately touching the baby’s cheeks while the baby looked attentively and wore a sweet smile. She wrote about the clip, “I love you, Sophie. My life has been different since you arrived.”

On January 27th when the Giraldo family welcomed Sophie, who quickly became the adoration of her famous aunt. In fact, in February, during her performance at Viña del Mar, Karol G talked about this joyful event in her family and the challenging moments her sister went through in the postpartum period.

@karolg Cuantas veces has visto el video ? Y yo… Si 🥹❤️‍🩹 ♬ Mi Julietita - lolitacircus

“I actually made this album (Mañana Será Bonito) in the midst of a very special and transformative time in my life and career. The message is simply that no matter what, tomorrow will be beautiful, I assure you, everything is to make you a better person, everything is to strengthen you... I want to take a moment, my older sister, who just a few days ago blessed us with a baby at home, and for obvious reasons of what women go through after pregnancy, after giving birth, she hasn’t been feeling happy these days: Vero, I love you, no matter what, tomorrow will be beautiful, I dedicate this song to you,” she expressed from the stage at that time.

©@verogiraldonavarro



Katol G tiene una gran relación con sus hermanas.

How is Karol G as an aunt?

“I’m the best!” she assured HOLA! USA. “With my other sister, we always try to demonstrate who is the best ‘tia’ because we love her. To be honest, the baby brought happiness to my home. My parents are crazy in love with her. She brought a special vibe and magnified all the happiness already in us.”

Is Karol G ready to be a mother?

Beyond her professional achievements, Karol G is fulfilled in her personal and romantic life. The singer is happy and in love with Feid, and everything seems to be going smoothly, as she even envisions herself as a mother in the not-so-distant future. “I want to have a family, you know, I want to have a family, I want to be a mom, and I think now the moment is getting closer,” she said in an August interview with Rolling Stone. “Maybe in the future, I’ll take a little more time for myself, to do other things that you will find out about later,” she added.