Who is Feid? The Colombian singer who won Karol G’s heart

After weeks of speculation, Karol G and Feid made their relationship public. They were photographed with huge smiles, holding hands through the Kaseya Center in Miami, where he performed on Friday, June 16. Their relationship immediately came with drama, with her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA wearing an offensive shirt. So who is the Colombia, singer, songwriter, and producer, selling out stages and angering exes? Learn more about the singer below.



Feid and Karol G were both born in Medellín, Colombia

Who is Feid?

Feid was born Salomón Villada Hoyos on August 19, 1992, in Medellín, Colombia. His father is a university professor in Arts while his mom is a preschool teacher and psychologist. His stage name arose from the words “Faith in God and in himself.”

He had an interest in music at a young age, learning how to play clarinet when he was a child. Feid attended the Music Extension Courses offered by the University of Antioquia and sang in the college choir. It was during this time he decided to focus on making reggaeton music, learned how to play piano and guitar, and began performing in front of friends.



Feid

Feid got his start in the industry as a songwriter and is known for “Ginza,” and “Sigo Extrañándote,” by J Balvin. He released his debut solo single titled “Morena,” which showcased his talent as a vocalist and songwriter. Fied told El Tiempo ithat year, “Going from being a composer to being an artist is something different, I do it with more passion and love. Music is really what moves me every day to get up, to go to bed, to have lunch; in everything.” He’s collaborated with Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sebastian Yatra, and more.

His realtionship with Karol G

The Colombians have been friends for years, first sparking tumors in 2021 with the release of their song “FRIKI.” It’s hard to deny their chemistry in the spicy music video. He shut the rumors down in May 2022, telling a reporter “If I had something to say, I’d let everyone know, but I don’t have anything to share.” “We made a song, I was with her on tour, I love her a lot and everything, but there is nothing beyond that.”

A private past

Feid is a relatively private person and there is not much information about past exes. Since 2021 he has only spoken about rumors involving Karol G.

His success as an artist

Feid is very successful. Two days after his album was leaked in Sepoter 2022, he released his album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo. It earned him his first top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, surging from No. 25 to No. 8 in its second week. They took advantage of the hype, announcing a US headline tour. Tickets to the 14-date stint, sold out in 24 hours, per Billboard. He’s continued to ride the wave and is currently on his ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground tour. He recently made history selling out two dates at the Puerto Rico coliseum in a hour and a half, which has not been done before, per Universal.