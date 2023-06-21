Camila Cabello ‘decided to end things’ with Shawn Mendes after brief romance: Report

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be better off as friends. The fan-favorite celebrity couple recently made headlines after rekindling their romance, following their breakup in November 2021. The pair reunited during the first weekend of Coachella and were spotted holding hands and sharing some sweet moments in the following weeks. And while many thought they would get back together, the two singers did not make it work this time around.

A close source to the former couple revealed to Us Weekly that it was Camila “who ultimately decided to end things,” and explained that Shawn “is very upset” that the relationship didn’t work between them. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together,” the insider said to the publication.

It had been previously reported that the couple were almost living together, after being spotted in New York City and Los Angeles, going on romantic dates, wearing matching outfits, and even working out together. The source went on to say that they were first “excited at the possibility” of rekindling their romance.

“It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back ... but after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place,” the insider added, explaining that they “realized they’re better friends than romantic partners. There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course.”