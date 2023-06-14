Camila Cabello is open to dating after she and Shawn Mendes called it quits

Camila Cabello is ready to continue exploring her options as she is declared single and ready to mingle. The Cuban American global sensation is open to dating after she and Shawn Mendes called it quits after their recent romantic reconciliation.

According to People, a source close to Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, said they’d “always seemed to have a special connection” and had “been friendly for months.” The pair were seen kissing at Coachella after going separate ways in November 2021.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City.

However, although they were seen multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles, reports reveal that they’d broken up once again.

The rumors spark after Mendes’ new song, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” Fans believe the track’s lyrics seemed to hint at a split. “Smoke in the air, the city’s burnin‘ down / I wanna speak, but I don’t make a sound,” he sings, referencing the smoke that covered New York City due to the wildfires in Canada. “Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don’t know how.”

According to the singer and songwriter, the tune is about his struggles in his love life. “I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me, and I finally started to feel this inspiration come.”

“I think I am approaching 25, still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth,” he said. “I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for.”