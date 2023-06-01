Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes give love a second chance: ‘Feels like a new relationship’

It seems Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ready to give love a second chance. The former celebrity couple has been rekindling their romance following their split in late 2021, and it appears like things are going in a good direction after reconnecting in Coachella.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that Camila and Shawn are “practically moved in with each other,” which makes total sense, as they have been spotted on multiple outings around New York City, working out together and going on coffee dates.

“They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together,” the insider said to the publication, explaining that their feelings came “flooding back” after seeing each other.

And while they are now spending some quality time together, they are taking things day by day. “They don’t like leaving each other’s sides,” the source said, adding that they might be ready to attend“red carpets” together soon.

“It feels like a new relationship,” Us Weekly reports, with the insider revealing that the pair might have taken their connection “for granted.” Shawn and Camila have been photographed holding hands and embracing each other, even dressing in matching outfits.

The two stars announced their breakup in November 2021, releasing a joint statement and revealing that they ended things on good terms. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” the statement read.