Camila Cabello is all smiles hanging out with ex-Shawn Mendes is Los Angeles

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have fans going wild about a possible reconciliation. The former couple was spotted kissing at Coachella a few weeks ago, and they have been spending more time in each other’s presence. On Saturday they were spotted in LA looking very happy.

©GrosbyGroup



They enjoyed a comedy show in LA

Cabello was all smiles as she talked to Mendes. Their outing that appeared like a date included laughter. They were in line to see a comedy show at Hollywood Improv on Melrose Ave before heading to the Sunset Tower hotel. The Cuban- American and Canadian singer even showed some PDA, sharing an embrace.



©GrosbyGroup



Cabello couldn’t stop smiling around her ex

They announced their split in a joint statement in November 2021. Since then Mendes has sparked rumors with his older chiropractor Jocelyn Miranda. He also sparked rumors about Sabrina Carpenter, which were later denied.

As for Miranda, she was recently at Mendes’ home for a session. On May 5th Mendes was spotted carrying her massage table down to her car. They shared a similar embrace as he hugged her goodbye.



©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Miranda have been spending time together but never cofirmed they are dating

They sparked rumors around November 2022. Jocelyn is known for her 20 years of medical experience in body biomechanics, biodynamics, and soft tissue. She worked with Mendes during his 2018-2019 tour and has helped him during the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live.

Her clientele list is impressive as she has worked with celebrities and A-List stars, including Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Omar Apollo, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.