Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not together despite Coachella PDA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes went viral on the internet after they were spotted kissing and dancing at Coachella. Now, a source says that the two remain friends and have not gotten back together.

Cutest video so far of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted kissing eachother a year after their break up at Coachella #COACHELLA2023pic.twitter.com/zOyaQSeIiC — Kim Muca (@KimMuca_) April 15, 2023

Page Six spoke to a source that revealed that Cabello and Mendes are friends, and had been talking before meeting up at Coachella. Despite this, the two are not back together. “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” said the insider. “They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

When speaking about the kiss that was caught on camera, the insider said it was a “one off” and that occurred when “one thing led to another as the night progressed.” Classic exes behavior.

shawn and camila cabello at coachella. pic.twitter.com/vYTKwUji9u — best of shawn (@postsmendes) April 15, 2023

Neither Cabello nor Mendes have acknowledged the videos or the photographs, and haven’t responded to media questions. Cabello took to social media to share some photos of her Coachella weekend, showing her in her bathing suit, playing the guitar and enjoying herself.

Cabello and Mendes broke up in 2021, announcing their break up with a joint statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” reads the post. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”