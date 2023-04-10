Camila Cabello celebrates her record’s anniversary with a dancing video

Camila Cabello is celebrating the anniversary of her last record, “Familia.” Cabello took to Instagram to share some clips of her work, including some appearances from Willow and Maria Becerra, who were featured in the album.

The post is made up of various short clips highlighting some of Familia’s most famous moments. The first clip shows Cabello dancing in a colorful outfit, belonging to the music video of “Don’t Go Yet,” her lead single. The remaining clips show her dancing with various women and singing alongside Willow and Maria Becerra, two of her record’s collaborators.

“Happy 1 year of Familia. Thank you for enjoying it as much as we loved making it, it really is a work of love and friendship,” she wrote. Followers were quick to drop encouraging comments, sharing how much they loved the record and that they’re eagerly awaiting for new music.

“I love this album so much and you deserve it Camila,” wrote a follower. “Uh, Familia is really a home for us,” wrote someone else.

“Familia” is Cabello’s third studio record and by all accounts her most personal, featuring a lot of herself and her culture.

“I love where I come from,” said Cabello in an interview with Billboard. “I love my culture. It brings me so much joy. I think it’s so incredible. I love Latin music, I love Latin culture. I think we’re just amazing as a community. Our music, our food, our people…so many things. I’m so proud, and that pride and love for it naturally spills into everything. Especially as I get older, I’m always trying to get closer to that for my own soul.”