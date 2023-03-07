Camila Cabello hits the gym with her dad Alejandro Cabello

Next time you’re looking for something to do with your parents, you can follow Camila Cabello’s lead and take them to the gym. On Sunday, the pop star was photographed leaving the gym with her dad Alejandro Cabello.



Her father, who was born in Mexico, Mexico City, and moved to Cuba, wore a grey shirt rocking his hometown. Camila wore a comfortable all-black outfit with spandex, a sports bra, a tank top, and white sneakers. The “Worth It” singer carried a black water bottle and an iPhone charger.



Alejandro has a pretty incredible story. Her Spotify Artist Spotlight Made in Miami revealed that he swam the Rio Grande to enter the United States after repeated attempts to get a visa. He came a year after Camila and her mom moved to the US. “I had this Disney calendar that I would always mark the Xs until the day my dad was going to come,” she says.

Camila’s mom, Sinuhe Estabao was born in Cuba. They also share Camila’s little sister Sofia, who is 15. They have always been supportive of her goals, and her dad made the 12-hour drive to take her to the life-changing X-Factor audition for her 15th birthday.

Camila and her dad have remained close, and at the 2020 Grammys, she made the audience tear-eyed after dedicating her performance to him. She sang “First Man” from her 2019 sophomore album Romance, and the proud father was brought to tears as she walked over to him with the incredible performance.





As for the other men in Camila’s life, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter has been back in Florida following her split from Austin Kevitch.

The couple sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2022 and was photographed holding hands and canoodling on dates on several occasions. Kevitch co-founded the dating app Lox Club and multiple outlets reported that a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted “Austin is single again.”