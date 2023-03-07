Adamari Lopez’ daughter dresses up as Wednesday Addams for her birthday

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa partnered up to give their daughter Alaia the best possible birthday. The co-parents, who split up over two years ago, threw a birthday party to celebrate their daughter’s eighth birthday, dressing up as the Addams family and sharing an adorable and in-character video.

Lopez and Costa hosted an Addams family themed party on March 4th. The video was shared by Alaia on social media, who managed to capture Wednesday’s vibes perfectly, replicating the dance number that appears on the Netflix series “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega. In the video, Costa and Lopez flank their daughter and complete the choreography, while dancing against a wall that’s decorated with a gothic gated fence that reads Nevermore Academy, the name of Wednesday’s school. “My eight birthday!” reads the post’s caption.

Lopez shared another Instagram video alongside her daughter, showing the two dancing along to The Cramp’s “Goo Goo Muck.”“We tried,” reads the caption, with Lopez adding a laughing emoji.

“She chose the theme of the party to be Wednesday, based on the series that’s very trendy right now,” said Lopez in an interview in Spanish with Hoy Dia. “She had a great time.”

When speaking of the birthday party, Lopez explained that her daughter, family and friends went to an escape room. “She was in a room where she had to find clues with her friends so they could escape,” she said, revealing that the place was decorated in black and white and that the birthday cake had Wednesday’s image on it, specifically the scene where she dances and wows her school mates.

“Wednesday” was one of Netflix’s biggest hits this past year, with the dance scene becoming a popular TikTok trend. The sequence was choreographed by Ortega herself, giving it a special and genuine touch. While the series was renewed for a second season, it’s unknown when it will start filming and when it’ll come out.