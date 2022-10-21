Luis Fonsi to star in his first movie, a romantic comedy

Luis Fonsi is making his jump to the big screen. The seasoned Puerto Rican singer is featured in “The Answer to My Prayer,” a romantic comedy trailing three friends in San Antonio, Texas.

©GettyImages



Luis Fonsi at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

Per the San Antonio Express News, “The Answer to My Prayer” is a “rom-com with a Latina heart,” following the three friends’ love lives as they take a magically positive turn when they recite a prayer to St. Anthony.

Fonsi is set to play the romantic lead, starring alongside veteran actors Vannessa Vasquez, Vivian Lamolli and Jackie Cruz.

“It’s a feel-good film,” said Fonsi. “Where I feel more comfortable is with my guitar in my hand and a microphone in front of me. But when I read the script, I said, 'You know what? I want to be a part of this.’ Not only as an actor but as a producer and as a songwriter. There was a click there.” There’s a scene where Fonsi takes the stage, performing an original song he wrote for the film.

Vasquez, who plays one of the film’s lead roles, says that the character is close to her heart and that she’s tasked with basically playing herself. “I really love how we’re able to fuse the cultures of being Latino, but also with a country element,” she said. “Because that’s what Texas is and that’s who we are.”

Lamolli, another of the film’s leads, talked about how special the project is, and how representative it is of different Latinos. “The spin on the classic rom-com is that this is a true Latino story,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing to see, in front of the camera and behind the camera, a completely Latino production.”

The film is directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri and is written by Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, who was also an associate producer on the iconic Jennifer Lopez star vehicle, “Selena”.