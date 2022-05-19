Luis Fonsi talks about his divorce from Adamari López in a rare interview

Luis Fonsi appreciates his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but he recently opened up about his divorce from Adamari López. The couple was married for four years from, 2006 to 2010 and the split happened during a sensitive time, as Adamari was overcoming breast cancer, and the press and public wanted answers.
“The golden couple” of Puerto Rico seemed like the perfect couple, and the media and fans were obsessed with their relationship. The singer spoke to Martín Cárcamo on the Chilean program De tú a tú, and he opened up about personal hardships. “Thank God I have not had a tragedy, but on a personal level, I have had my ups and downs. And that has hardened me, it has helped me to mature, it has helped me to appreciate things and to see life in a different light,” he told the host.
When Cárcamo asked him for a situation that felt like a real blow, Fonsi explained, “A divorce is no fun for anyone.” “And many people have gone through that, I do not go into many details because it is a very sensitive issue, but doing it publicly is twice as difficult because you have personal pain and have to show your face and be asked when you do not want to talk about that,” he continued.
Following the split, Adamari recovered from cancer, and they both began dating other people. In 2011 Fonsi met the Spanish model Águeda López, and they welcomed their first daughter Mikaela that year in December. During the interview, Fonsi reflected on finding love during the difficult time.
“I was beginning to dare to go out and meet at a very crazy time in my life. Where on one hand I said, ‘don’t start falling in love again,‘ and on the other hand, I said, ‘it’s just what I need,’” he told Cárcamo. The couple got married in Napa County in December 2014 and welcomed their second child, Rocco, in 2016.
Admari met Spanish dancer Toni Costa in 2011 while competing in the Mira Quien Baila competition on Univision, and they quickly found love. They welcomed their first and only daughter, little Alaïa 4 years into their relationship and seemed to be going strong until May of last year when the couple announced their separation after ten years. Costa has since found love again with Evelyn Beltran.
While we will have to wait and see if Adamari ever goes public with another relationship, her fans always want the best for the famous host.