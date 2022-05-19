Luis Fonsi talks about his divorce from Adamari López in a rare interview

Luis Fonsi appreciates his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but he recently opened up about his divorce from Adamari López. The couple was married for four years from, 2006 to 2010 and the split happened during a sensitive time, as Adamari was overcoming breast cancer, and the press and public wanted answers.



“The golden couple” of Puerto Rico seemed like the perfect couple, and the media and fans were obsessed with their relationship. The singer spoke to Martín Cárcamo on the Chilean program De tú a tú, and he opened up about personal hardships. “Thank God I have not had a tragedy, but on a personal level, I have had my ups and downs. And that has hardened me, it has helped me to mature, it has helped me to appreciate things and to see life in a different light,” he told the host.

When Cárcamo asked him for a situation that felt like a real blow, Fonsi explained, “A divorce is no fun for anyone.” “And many people have gone through that, I do not go into many details because it is a very sensitive issue, but doing it publicly is twice as difficult because you have personal pain and have to show your face and be asked when you do not want to talk about that,” he continued.