Adamari López is turning 51 and looking better than ever! The beloved tv presenter and actress welcomed a new year with open arms. Known in the entertainment industry as “La Chaparrita de Oro,” the star had had a year filled with ups and downs, whether it was her split from Toni Costa, with whom she shares a daughter, or all the great experiences she had on and off the television, including her partnership with WW, she embraced everything with optimism.

To call upon more hope and positivism in her life, let’s look at what has been this past year for her.