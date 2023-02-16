Who will be the next cast members of ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’?

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is in its fifth week, and already there have been so many tense moments. Last Monday, Osmariel Villalobos became the fourth cast member to be eliminated from this season. However, before his departure, there was the surprise loss of Aristeo Cázares. The athlete announced that he was voluntarily leaving the most controversial house on television due to personal circumstances.





Aristeo Cázares and Monique Sánchez left the house of their own free will

“Friends and colleagues from La Casa de los Famosos, I will miss you very much. I am sending you this message to tell you that I will not be able to continue with you. I would have liked it very much, but there are personal reasons why I cannot continue in the competition,” read a message that Aristeo Cázares’ sent his colleagues.

His departure was so sudden that it was not even announced on the show’s official social networks. However, this is not the first voluntary withdrawal from La Casa de los Famosos during this third season. In the second week of the reality show, the model and influencer Monique Sánchez decided to leave. So, if we do the math, six people have left the reality show; four were eliminated, and two withdrew of their own free will.

The show’s production has already taken action on the matter, and according to reports from Verónica Bastos, two new cast members that will join the house will be a man and a woman. Their identities have not been revealed yet. However, the host from the show La Mesa Caliente may have inadvertently revealed the identity of one of them.

De acuerdo a la foto que publicó Verónica Bastos, será el actor Diego Soldano, quien entre a sustituir a Aristeo en La casa de los famosos #LCDL3pic.twitter.com/ejqaGYIWHz — Vaya Vaya (@vayavayatv) February 15, 2023

In a segment in the show Hoy Día, talking about the latest happenings on the reality show, Bastos quickly showed a photo from her mobile phone with the new cast members. Some viewers immediately noticed it and began speculating that the Argentine actor Diego Soldano would join La Casa de los Famosos.

Meanwhile, the fan accounts of the reality show believe that the next contestant that could join the reality show could be one of these three celebrities: the influencer Maripily Rivera, the actress Serrath or the Spanish TV star Aída Nizar.