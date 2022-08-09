Ivonne Montero becomes the winner of “La Casa de los Famosos 2”

After spending 90 days inside La Casa de los Famosos, Ivonne Montero triumphed as the winner of the second season of the popular Telemundo reality show. Ivonne Montero, Nacho Casano, Toni Costa and Salvador Zerboni ended up as the finalists of the reality tv competition.

Yesterday, Monday, August 8th, the viewers voted Ivonne Montero as the winner of the show who would take home the grand prize of $200K. According to the network’s official data, the 48-year-old singer and actress received 33.8% of all the total votes from the public.

Toni Costa was the fourth finalist, with 14.6% of the calls. In third place was Nacho Casano with 19%, while Salvador Zerboni was close to the winner with 32.6% of the votes, ending up in second place. The difference between the percentage of votes between Ivonne and Salvador was just 1.2%, a very exciting and super close call!

The four finalists who battled for the title during the last phase of the contest were revealed last Thursday, August 4, when Daniella Navarro was eliminated, remaining as the fifth finalist in the contest.

On that episode when the four finalists were known, they all toasted in honor of their efforts during the show. They also dedicated a few words to their loyal fans, who week after week supported them to reach the final rounds, in addition to thanking the Telemundo network for giving them the opportunity to participate in La Casa de los Famosos.