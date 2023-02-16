Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch have reportedly split after less than a year of dating

Some of Camila Cabello’s fans may be happy to know that she has reportedly broken up with Austin Kevitch. The couple sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2022 and were photographed holding hands and canoodling on dates on several occassions.





Kevitch is the co-founder of the dating app Lox Club. E! News reported Wednesday that a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted “Austin is single again.”

The single man isn’t very active on Instagram, his last post was July 10th around the time they sparked rumors. But his comments are filled with comments from Cabello’s fans. Most of, them talking trash. “We want Camila to be free of unfaithful clowns like you,” read one of the top liked comments left 27 weeks ago. “Used Camila for his app,” added another.

Although Kevitch never posted any photos with the singer, Cabello did share photos of their drinks from the local Caffe Wooyoo, per E!.





Before the CEO, Cabello was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, who is the new male global ambassador for David Yurman. They announced their split in November 2021 after two and a half years together. Mendes has since been linked romantically to his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda.

While Kevitch has a large pool of single ladies on his app that he can try to find love with, the singer doesn’t like dating apps. She told Drew Barrymore in October 2022, she deleted an app after just 24 hours.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours, then I left,” she said. According to the Cuban-American pop star, “the first guy that DM’d me was like ‘aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville.’”

“And I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me,” she explained. Barrymore co-signed, agreeing, “You don’t know their intentions.”

As for who we will see Cabello with next, she prefers meeting people that can be vetted by her friends.