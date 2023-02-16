Shawn Mendes gets sensual, shirtless, and sandy in a new jewelry campaign

Shawn Mendes is dripping in luxury metals. The singer is the face of jeweler David Yurman’s new campaign Nature’s Artistry. “We are honored to have singer and songwriter @shawnmendes as the global male brand ambassador of our 2023 campaign, celebrating nature and the creative inspiration it provides,” the brand wrote on Instagram.







The campaign comes with a sensual and sandy Mendes, who has been working out hard in the gym. He gives playful looks to the camera, plays the guitar and poses on the beach shirtless. He is, of course, wearing the brand’s jewelry which includes chains, gold, silver, and diamonds.

As someone who uses jewelry as a way of expression, he told PEOPLE joining the brand felt like a natural fit. “That’s why I’ve always worn these pieces on my neck because it’s always been special but also subtle enough for me to feel comfortable in my own skin,” he said. “It feels easy and effortless — you don’t have to put on a character to wear this jewelry. You’re elevating yourself in a comfortable way.”

Mendes, who recently attended a Grammys after party with his chiropractor Jocelyn Miranda, is definitely going to make his fans happy with the spot.





The brand describes itself as “America’s foremost luxury jewelry and timepiece brand.” It was founded in New York City by David and his wife Sybil. He was a sculptor while she was a painter. The CEO is 80 years old.



Mendes is named the global male ambassador, and Scarlett Johansson is the female ambassador for the campaign. The actress looks beautiful while posing in the grass in the classy jewelry.



