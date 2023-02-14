Julio Iglesias jr. says he listens to his dad’s music to ‘get in the mood’

Julio Iglesias jr. is sharing insight into his life under the covers. The son of the legendary singer recently revealed that he turns on his dad’s music to “get in the mood.”

The admission came ahead of his album release “Under the Covers.” He appeared on Tamron Hall’s talk show to promote the album, and he shared intimate details about his love life.

In Valentine’s day spirit, Hall asked him if he listens to his own music to get in the mood. “I listen to my dad’s music to get in the mood,” he responded. “I am a big, big fan of my dad. I grew up watching him.”

The son named after Julia Iglesias is Enrique Iglesias’ older brother and his girlfriend is Vivi Di Domenico.

While he listens to his dad’s music to get in the mood, he’s hoping everyone else listens to his. He shared a photo of his album cover with intense eyes writing, “Please let this be the soundtrack to your Valentine’s Day and for many magical days to come! Listen now at the link in bio!” In the caption.



Julio and Domenico went public in October. She is a Brazilian model and 30 years old. “I wouldn’t mind getting married again. I want everything to go well with Vivi and that we can start our family. I want to be a father. It’s an experience I wouldn’t want to miss,” he told Hola!.

“She lives in Mexico, and I, between Miami and California. We are very good together, and we are considering coexistence. Both she and I believe that the best thing for our relationship is that Vivi comes to live in the United States,” he said adding, “I would like this to be something definitive because she gives me what I need.