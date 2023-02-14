Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre go Insta official in a bare-all post

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre are having a good time for Valentine’s Day. Andre shared a post, wishing his followers a happy Valentine’s Day and confirming the fact that he and Ratajkowski are dating, or that they’re at least seeing a lot of each other.

The Instagram post is made up of two photos, both of which show Andre laying down naked on the couch as he holds a glass of red wine. There’s a mirror in the frame, which shows Ratawkowski without her pants on, as she snaps a photo of the two. In one of the images Andre holds a finger to his lips in a “shush” gesture, while in the other he runs a hand through his hair. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the post, framing the message with dozens of heart emojis.

Last night, Ratajkowski shared a video on her stories of Diplo and Andre, showing the two about to kiss at the end of an NBA match as Ratajkowski cheers them on. Today, she shared an adorable photo of her baby, Sylvester.

©GettyImages



Andre and Ratajkowski out in New York

Andre and Ratajkowski have been spotted together in multiple events over the past couple of months. The two have previously dated other celebrities, including Rosario Dawson, whom Andre dated for about a year. In the case of Ratajkowski, she was previously linked with Pete Davidson, and before that, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard.