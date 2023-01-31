Emily Ratajkowski says she doesn’t think divorce is a sad thing

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t want people to be afraid of divorce if they are unhappy in a relationship. The actress has been open and candid since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, and in a recent episode of her podcast “High Low,” she admitted, “I love a divorce story. I’m like, ‘tell me the divorce story.’”

Emrata was talking to guest Tommy Dorfman when they briefly talked about their divorces. “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself and be like, ‘Oh that’s sad,’” she said noting that’s not her first instinct. “I literally say to people, good for you.’”

“I don’t think divorce is a sad thing,” the 31-year-old continued. “I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a very long time because they’re so afraid of divorce. I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”

The model also admitted that she still has the wedding ring Bear-McClard slipped on her finger in February 2018. Per Page Six, it was an estimated two-carat princess-cut diamond and a three-carat pear-shaped diamond on a yellow gold band.

They split ways in 2022, with Emrata filing for divorce in September 2022. They welcomed their son Sylvester on March 8, 2021.

Since the divorce, Ratajkowski has been enjoying the single life and has been linked romantically to Pete Davidson,Orazio Ruspo,Jack Greer, Eric André, and Eli Bronfman.