Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend are becoming good friends: See pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are proving that being friendly is possible after divorce. The former couple have been spotted co-parenting before, most recently attending their daughter’s Seraphina recital, with Garner becoming fast friends with Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez.

And it seems another friendship is brewing, as Affleck was photographed hanging out briefly with Garner’s new boyfriend John Miller. The pair were all smiles having a casual conversation outside her home in Los Angeles, California.

Affleck was waiting for the couple outside Garner’s home, and Miller took a moment to talk with the actor, shaking hands and exchanging some words. The Hollywood star parked his car on the sidewalk and went inside with the couple.

It was previously reported that Garner and Miller are going strong, which could indicate that the businessman is now part of the family dynamic. “Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” a source said to US Weekly.

The pair started dating in October 2018, however their relationship has had some apparent ups and downs, but after getting back together in May 2021 they have been inseparable ever since. The pair have been spotted together many times, going on romantic dates in New York City and Los Angeles.

As for Garner’s relationship with J.Lo, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife that there is “a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids” between the two stars. “JLo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,”a different source said, “JLo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.”