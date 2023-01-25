Why Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller have no desire of marrying anytime soon

It seems Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are getting serious! The couple are known for keeping their romantic relationship private, however a close source to the pair recently revealed that they have no desire to “slow things down,” but have no plans on marrying anytime soon.

Jennifer and John started dating in October 2018, as it was reported by US Weekly. Now an insider has shared some details about their relationship with the publication, revealing that the Hollywood star is happier than ever and has enjoyed her time with the businessman. The couple has been spotted together many times, going on romantic dates in New York City and Los Angeles.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” a source said to US Weekly. “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

It was previously reported that the pair had a very strong connection from the start.”Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” an insider added.

It’s no secret that the actress loves to spend time with her kids, as she was recently spotted at her daughter Seraphina’s recital, joined by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez. The blended family showed support for Seraphina, including Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and Lopez’s teenage kid Emme, attending the event.