Tom Brady has reportedly lost 15 pounds following his divorce

Tom Brady has had a rough year. Not only did he experience an off-season with his football team, the Tampa Buccaneers, Brady also experienced a divorce from Gisele Bundchen, his partner of 13 years.

A new report conducted by Jeff Darlington revealed that the stress caused Brady to lose 15 pounds.

How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? A deeper look into Tom Brady's Final Dilemma: pic.twitter.com/DWbGIuMzzX — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 26, 2023

The video talks about Brady’s career and how he’s struggled to balance out his personal life with his professional achievements. “Tampa Bay’s team struggled this season. There is no doubt the offense never clicked,” said Darlington in the video. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season. His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril.”

Brady hasn’t addressed his weight loss, but he has commented on the stress of the season over the course of his time with the Tampa Buccaneers. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process,” said Brady after going on an 11-day break from training camp.

Following his split with Bundchen, the pair have been photographed often with their children. While Brady has spent some time in Miami and Tampa, Bundchen has been spending plenty of time in Costa Rica, where she’s been photographed multiple times with her trainer Joachim Valente.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” said an insider to People. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”