Tom Brady & David Beckham go on ‘Daddy-Daughter’ date in Miami

Tom Brady and David Beckham spent some time together while in Miami. The friends shared a photo of their hangout, which included their daughters for a “daddies and daughters” date.
The pair shared photos of their time in a restaurant called Miami Pizza Slice. Beckham shared videos and photos of his time at the restaurant, taking photographs of the delicious-looking pizza slices. He also shared a photo alongside the restaurant’s crew and Brady, showing that they were all dining together.
Among the evening’s highlights was a photo of Beckham and Brady, with the two posing alongside their daughters, Harper and Vivian. Beckham wore jeans and a tan shirt, while Brady wore a black shirt and some white joggers. “Daddies and their daughters,” wrote Beckham over the story. “Family night.”
Brady and Beckham have been friends for over a decade, with their families frequently spending time together.
Last year, Brady and his longtime partner, Gisele Bündchen, announced they were getting a divorce. The couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin, and appears to have separated amicably, splitting their time with their kids evenly.
While Brady is spending much of his time in Florida, Bündchen has been spending her days in Costa Rica, where she’s been spotted multiple times with her trainer Joaquim Valente. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” said an insider to People. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”