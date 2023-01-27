Tom Brady & David Beckham go on ‘Daddy-Daughter’ date in Miami

Tom Brady and David Beckham spent some time together while in Miami. The friends shared a photo of their hangout, which included their daughters for a “daddies and daughters” date.

The pair shared photos of their time in a restaurant called Miami Pizza Slice. Beckham shared videos and photos of his time at the restaurant, taking photographs of the delicious-looking pizza slices. He also shared a photo alongside the restaurant’s crew and Brady, showing that they were all dining together.

Among the evening’s highlights was a photo of Beckham and Brady, with the two posing alongside their daughters, Harper and Vivian. Beckham wore jeans and a tan shirt, while Brady wore a black shirt and some white joggers. “Daddies and their daughters,” wrote Beckham over the story. “Family night.”

Brady and Beckham have been friends for over a decade, with their families frequently spending time together.

Last year, Brady and his longtime partner, Gisele Bündchen, announced they were getting a divorce. The couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin, and appears to have separated amicably, splitting their time with their kids evenly.