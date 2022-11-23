Emily Ratajkowski lives her best life; spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo days after Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is not the only one who has game. Emily Ratajkowski has people wondering and hoping she is playing the field- dating both the comedian and DJ Orazio Rispo. The model has been spotted hanging out with both of them within days of each other.

On Tuesday, photos emerged of the model and DJ outside her apartment in New York City. Ratajkowksi and Rispo were photographed packing on the PDA last month in October, so their romance is nothing new.

As for Davidson, Us Weekly broke the news last week that they have been talking for a few months and are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” They were photographed for the first time together on November 16. The model showed up at his apartment with a small gift to celebrate his 29th birthday.

A source recently told E! “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication, and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.” While Emrata “is super into Pete right now” the insider noted, “there’s no pressure to make it exclusive.”

As for how Davidson’s ex Kim Kardashian is feeling? A source told Entertainment Tonight “Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete.”