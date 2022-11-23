Emily Ratajkowski lives her best life; spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo days after Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is not the only one who has game. Emily Ratajkowski has people wondering and hoping she is playing the field- dating both the comedian and DJ Orazio Rispo. The model has been spotted hanging out with both of them within days of each other.
On Tuesday, photos emerged of the model and DJ outside her apartment in New York City. Ratajkowksi and Rispo were photographed packing on the PDA last month in October, so their romance is nothing new.
As for Davidson, Us Weekly broke the news last week that they have been talking for a few months and are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” They were photographed for the first time together on November 16. The model showed up at his apartment with a small gift to celebrate his 29th birthday.
A source recently told E! “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication, and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.” While Emrata “is super into Pete right now” the insider noted, “there’s no pressure to make it exclusive.”
As for how Davidson’s ex Kim Kardashian is feeling? A source told Entertainment Tonight “Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete.”
Emily Ratajkowski spotted in SoHo wearing the perfect fall-winter outfit
Julia Fox says dating Kanye West negatively impacted her acting career
Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West to distract him from Kim Kardashian
It’s no surprise Ratajkowski is having fun with whoever she wants. The model even quipped on TikTok that she would be dating multiple people. The 31-year-old used a VoiceOver lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
The model is enjoying the single life after splitting from Bear McClard after four years of marriage. They share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last month. In addition to the DJ and comedian, Ratajkowsi was linked to Brad Pitt, with reports they went out a few times.
The sky is the limit for Ratajkowksi.