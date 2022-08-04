Emily Ratajkowski’s husband really wants a second chance

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, appear to be getting a divorce. While both parties haven’t explained or confirmed their decision, there’s a variety of rumors swirling around, including sources that claim that Bear-McClard cheated. Ratajkowski gave these rumors her tacit approval by liking a variety of posts on Instagram.

Now, a new source claims that Bear-McClard is desperate to get back together.

A source that spoke to Page Six claims Bear-McClard is still holding out hope to get his marriage back on track, even if Ratajkowski is convinced that splitting up is the right decision. “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” said the source. “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s–t he did behind her back.”

Rumors of their split started circulating after Ratajkowski was photographed numerous times without her wedding ring. Afterward, Page Six spoke to a source that claimed that Bear-McClard was a “serial cheater.” “It’s gross. He’s a dog,” they said. While Ratajkowski has yet to hire a lawyer to handle divorce proceedings, the source claims the divorce will happen.

Adding more fuel to the fire was Ratajkowski’s presence on social media. While the model and writer keeps her personal life private, her followers spotted her likes, which include tweets that appear to confirm the fact that Bear-McClard cheated. “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” reads one of the tweets.