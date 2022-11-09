Julia Fox says dating Kanye West negatively impacted her acting career

Julia Fox thinks her romance with Kanye West has impacted her career for the worst. The 32-year-old “Uncut Gems” actress told Emily Ratajkowski in her “High Low with EmRata” podcast that her short-lived relationship with the rapper gave her notoriety but not necessarily jobs.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

©GettyImages



Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Fox began making headlines almost every day after announcing she and West were an item. Julia was also the first official girl the 45-year-old “Donda” singer was linked to after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

Julia and Kanye stopped seeing each after six weeks of dating because Kanye took to social media to publicly express his love for Kim and try and win his family back. At the time, Fox said she was not in love with the rapper; therefore, calling it quits did not break her heart.

Fox is still focused on her acting career and is willing to keep pushing. “I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care,” she said.

Fox previously told ES Magazine that she was “proud” of herself for walking away after the “first sign of a red flag.” She assured Kanye has “unresolved issues that he was dealing with.”

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy,” she explained. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she noted, referring to her 1-year-old son.