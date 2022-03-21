Julia Fox clarifies comments suggesting Kanye West is ‘harmless’: ‘I had not seen the latest’

Julia Fox is sharing her thoughts on the recent drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson, following multiple claims made by the rapper on his social media platform, including a controversial and violent music video, Instagram posts expressing concern for Kim Kardashian’s wellbeing, and exposing alleged co-parenting issues.

Loading the player...

The actress had previously said Kanye, who was recently banned from performing at the Grammy Awards, was just expressing himself artistically, when she was asked if she was concerned about Kim Kardashian, “No, no, no, no! Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic, creative expression. I know it’s aggressive... I think that if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Now Julia is commenting again on the topic after seeing Kanye’s latest Instagram posts, which caused the rapped to be banned from the social media platform. “I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

She also said she was not informed about everything Kanye has been doing, “Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have Google alerts for this man!” adding, ”I thought this question (of Kim’s safety) was in reference to the music video.”

The music video showed an animated version of Davidson being tortured, to which Julia said she prefers to not be asked about, “I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.”