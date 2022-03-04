Julia Fox calls Kanye relationship a ‘crash course’ in fame

Julia Fox rose to Kardashian levels of fame in the span of days. The actress, previously known for her work in indie films like “Uncut Gems,” became a global icon once she started dating Ye West, playing the part of not only his girlfriend but his fashion muse. Their relationship ended, but the public’s interest in her remains, with Fox experiencing what she calls “a crash course” in fame.

In an interview with The New York Times, Fox discussed her relationship with West and her astronomical levels of fame, something that she’s been on the look out for years. When talking about her fame and the pressure she might be feeling due to her notoriety on social media, she said she doesn’t feel burdened by it. “It’s not real,” she said. “It’s only happening on the internet. I’m not actively engaging with it. I don’t feel it. I’m still 1,000 percent me. Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

Fox also said that while some feelings were hurt, she and West broke up amicably. There are no hard feelings and in total, they probably spent about 15 days together once you account for their busy family and work life.