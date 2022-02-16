The real reason for Julia Fox and Kanye West’s breakup: ‘I refuse to not live authentically’

Julia Fox is opening up about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, following their breakup announcement after six weeks of dating.

The 32-year-old actress is now explaining what caused their split, indicating that it had to do with the rapper’s spontaneous lifestyle and his “hectic” schedule.

“It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed,” she said, ”When I’m with Ye... But even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult.”

Julia also says she was not used to his celebrity status, “I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is,” adding, “I never wanted to be super-mega-famous. It’s a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.”

And while the actress has promised to share more about her short-lived relationship, even teasing a tell-all book, Kanye has preferred not to speak about Julia, and instead he is focusing on getting back together with his family, even sending Kim Kardashian a truck full of red roses.

However the divorce drama between Kim and Kanye seems to be far from over, with the singer sharing their private conversations on his Instagram account and sharing his thoughts on Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the famous Kardashian wrote to Kanye.