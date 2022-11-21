Emily Ratajkowski spotted in SoHo wearing the perfect fall-winter outfit

This past week, model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking early in the morning in SoHo, New York City. The gorgeous 31-year-old, who recently made headlines for going on a date with Kim Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, wore the perfect fall-winter transitional outfit.

Emily ﻿known for her NY chic and casual looks, wore a black top and pants, with a cozy Loewe shearling-lined belted knee-length black leather coat with a cream-colored faux fur collar, and a pair of SOREL Hi-Line Heel Chelsea Boots in Geo Yellow, Jet ($190). As always, she looked trendy and flawlessly stylish.

EmRata who is always seen with shades accessorized her seasonal look with a pair of Miu Miu sunnies and Jennifer Fischer hoop earrings. With this classic all-black outfit, she kept the focus on her SOREL boots adding a pop of color to the dark and elegant look.

This isn’t the first time she wore that leather coat or the first time she wore the brand SOREL. The English-born American model had been spotted wearing that same Loewe coat since 2019 when she was still with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the photos where she wore a similar look, it appears as if time stood still, as EmRata looks as great today as she did then.

©GrosbyGroup



Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a slice of pizza while out with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Earlier this year, in September, after four years of marriage, the supermodel and best-selling author filed for divorce from her Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom with she shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo.