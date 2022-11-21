Emily Ratajkowski spotted in SoHo wearing the perfect fall-winter outfit

This past week, model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking early in the morning in SoHo, New York City. The gorgeous 31-year-old, who recently made headlines for going on a date with Kim Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, wore the perfect fall-winter transitional outfit.
Emily known for her NY chic and casual looks, wore a black top and pants, with a cozy Loewe shearling-lined belted knee-length black leather coat with a cream-colored faux fur collar, and a pair of SOREL Hi-Line Heel Chelsea Boots in Geo Yellow, Jet ($190). As always, she looked trendy and flawlessly stylish.
EmRata who is always seen with shades accessorized her seasonal look with a pair of Miu Miu sunnies and Jennifer Fischer hoop earrings. With this classic all-black outfit, she kept the focus on her SOREL boots adding a pop of color to the dark and elegant look.
This isn’t the first time she wore that leather coat or the first time she wore the brand SOREL. The English-born American model had been spotted wearing that same Loewe coat since 2019 when she was still with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the photos where she wore a similar look, it appears as if time stood still, as EmRata looks as great today as she did then.
Earlier this year, in September, after four years of marriage, the supermodel and best-selling author filed for divorce from her Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom with she shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo.
In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2022 issue, Emily opened up about the separation. She told the magazine, “I feel anger, sadness. I feel the excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”