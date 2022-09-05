Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season

Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season.

Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans and followers on social media her latest summer ensemble.

The 32-year-old Hollywood star wore an olive green mini skirt by Adanola, an aubergine shirt, styled in a similar way as Britney Spears in the ‘Baby One More Time’ music video, paired with black Sonora cowboy boots and a black leather Balenciaga shoulder bag.

There is no doubt Emily is a total fashion icon, jumping on the low-rise micro miniskirt trend and cowboy boots, usually styled with an equally extreme crop top, as recently seen in supermodel Bella Hadid.

The popularity of this outfit definitely skyrocketed this year, in part thanks to the Miu Miu skirt, worn by a number of celebrities and seen in magazine covers, including Nicole Kidman, who wore the perfect ensemble for the cover of Vanity Fair.