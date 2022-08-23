Nicole Kidman looks unrecognizable showing off her physique in new photo shoot

Nicole Kidman is taking high fashion to the next level! The iconic Hollywood star is changing things up during her recent photoshoot for Perfect magazine, wearing Diesel from head-to-toe- and showing off her incredible and strong physique.

Fans of the actress were surprised after seeing the photos, not just for her jaw-dropping biceps and toned abs, but also for the styling.

Photographed by Zhong Lin, the actress wore big crumpled thigh-high boots and a black dress, and for a different photo she wore a crop top and a mini-skirt, showing off her legs and looking directly at the camera.

The 54-year-old star was honored with the Perfect Icon Award, praised for “shaping contemporary culture” in a celebration of Pop Culture icons.

“At a time when the validity of awards ceremonies is in question, and the red-carpet spectacle of presentations is dominated by the awarding bodies and the presenters, we wanted to shift the focus back on those who we think deserve to be rewarded,” Perfect magazine stated.

This is not the first time Nicole brings out her edgy side for a photoshoot, as she recently posed for Vanity Fair in a mini skirt and a crop top.