Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly spotted on a date

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be dating.

The popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoix shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip they’d received, claiming that Davidson and Ratajkowski were spotted together in Brooklyn.

This year, Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Kim Kardashian

The tip makes it clear that the two were on a date and were “clearly hooking up.” “Can’t believe I’m saying this,” reads the message. “Emrata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all.”

“His hands were all over her and they’re clearly hooking up,” continues the text. While there’s no confirmation of the date nor photos of the outing, Ratajkowski and Davidson are both single and they’re also a part of the same social circle. The two are mostly based in New York and Davidson is or was friends with Ratajkowski’s ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to a source that spoke to US Weekly, the relationship is real. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” said the source. They say that while the relationship is on its early stages, they “ both really like each other.”

Last year, in an interview with “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Ratajkowski had only nice things to say about Davidson. "Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it,” she said.

This year, Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian while Ratajkowski separated from her husband. "I can tell you that I have never been single before," she said to Harper’s Bazaar. "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."