Emily Ratajkowski shares passionate kiss with mystery man amid Brad Pitt dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be dating a handsome mystery man. The 31-year-old model was photographed sharing a passionate kiss while on a romantic date in New York City, following rumors about a relationship with Brad Pitt.

The pair were spotted taking a stroll around the city, with Emily looking fashionable as always. The model wore an off-the-shoulder black sweater, black boot-cut jeans and a pair of red booties.

The mystery man had a casual look, wearing an olive green jacket, slacks and sneakers. They also enjoyed a motorcycle ride, with both wearing their helmets.

Emily seemed to be all smiles in a series of photos, having a casual conversation on the sidewalk and kissing passionately. And while we are still not sure about the identity of the model’s new date, it seems things with Pitt did not work out.

A close source to the actor told People that the two stars were just “having fun” and were not looking for a serious relationship. “The split was very rough for her,‘ the insider stated, in reference to her recent breakup. “It was unexpected and devastating. It’s the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up.”

Another source said to OK magazine that Pitt made the first move. “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”