Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West to distract him from Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox began trending on Twitter Monday after she made a TikTok talking about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West. The actress has been sharing captivating anecdotes on the app, and this video was no different as she claimed that she decided to make Ye like her, so he would be distracted from Kim Kardashian. “I was just going to write about this in my book and have you guys all buy it, but ill just tell you guys for free,” she responded to a commenter.

Fox and Ye had everyone’s attention when they began dating in January. She told TikTok the story of their romance saying Ye was always “normal” around her. Plus, she said the Kardashians bought her clothes when she had a fashion line 10 years ago and sold them in their stores. “So I’ve always had a love for Kim, especially,” she said, “the big three” referencing Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

The artist was responding to a comment that said “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” seemingly about West. “By the time him and me got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name to the song and said like, ‘come back to me Kimberly,’” Fox continued. “But I remember… he was texting, and I wasn’t really answering.”

The actress said she ignored him because she didn’t know if she wanted to be with a celebrity again. “But he kept going and going, and he was like, ‘you have bad text etiquette.” “And I was like oh my god Kanye is yelling at me like what do I do?” She added.

That’s when Fox said she had the idea to help Kim by getting Ye distracted. “But then I had this thought and I was like ‘maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ like maybe I can get him to like me, like distract him, and I knew if anyone could do it, it’s me, Because when I set my mind to something I do it,’” the Uncut Gems star said.