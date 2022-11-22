Miley Cyrus reveals her godmother Dolly Parton will co-host her New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus has revealed who her co-host will be this year for her annual New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. On Monday, the singers posted an announcement video where they looked amazing sharing the exciting news.



As they sit over champagne, the host said with a smile, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.” Dolly, how is her godmother responds, ‘Well, we do that every day don’t we, Miley?’” The country icon also assured us it’s going to be “legendary.”



Parton told SiriusXM host Jenny Hutt that she became Cyrus’ godmother because of her friendship with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. “Well, because I worked with Billy Ray for all those years when he had ’Achy Breaky Heart,’” Parton explain, per Insider.

Cyrus and Parton have collaborated multiple times before. Parton even made appearances on Miley’s show Hannah Montana. They’re known for their “Jolene” debut, which they’ve performed a few times, including at the 2019 Grammy Awards.