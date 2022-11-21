Camila Cabello joins BLACKPINK for surprise performance

Camila Cabello joined BLACKPINK for a special performance this Saturday. Cabello surprised the K-Pop band’s fans by joining Jisoo onstage and performing “Liar,” one of Cabello’s songs from her newest album.

JISOO AND CAMILA pic.twitter.com/Z5AP1Phsft — blackpink loops (@bIackpinkloops) November 20, 2022

Cabello dressed up for the part, wearing a custom-made BLACKPINK outfit that made her look as if she were a part of the girl band. She surprised guests at the Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium by appearing onstage during Jisoo’s solo and accompanying her in performing her song. As the two concluded the performance surrounded by dancers, they hugged onstage.

While the moment was captured by surprised fans, Jisoo and Cabello also shared photographs on their social media. Cabello shared a post that featured their performance, a photo with Jisoo, and another one where she joins the entire band.

Jisoo shared a similar post, writing an emotional caption that thanked Cabello’s involvement on their show. “It was so much fun singing with you,” she wrote. “Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!”

Over the course of BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink World Tour”, Jisoo has been performing Cabello’s “Liar” for her solo portion. The tour kicked off in October and has dates scheduled all through June 2023.

While Camila Cabello is one of the world’s leading pop artists, she has a lot of experience with girl bands. Cabello was a part of Fifth Harmony from 2012 and was the first to leave the band in the year 2016 in order to pursue a solo career.