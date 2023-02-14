Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Tom Brady is in his feelings this Valentine’s day. The retired football player, who recently divorced Gisele Bündchen has been sharing quotes and adorable photos of his kids on cupids day. The first thing he shared was a quote about love. Check out the pictures he posted below.
