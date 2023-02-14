Some celebrities are always willing to give love one more chance after a failed relationship. Some of them wait years before dating someone, and some others —not so much! Still, being happy with the right person matters at the end of the day.

In 2022, a few A-listers surprised the world with new love interests; most of the unions were controversial for their age gap, and others because their fans were still dreaming about reconciliation with their exes.

No matter the circumstances, these famous faces have found love in another place and, for the first time, will celebrate Valentine’s Day together.