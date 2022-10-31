Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford poke fun at age gap with bizarre Halloween costumes

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made an interesting choice for Halloween. The new celebrity couple wanted to send a message to their haters, as their age gap has been a topic of conversation online. However their costumes might have made it worse when it comes to negative comments.

The pair went viral for their Halloween costumes, with the 20-year-old singer wearing a baby costume, and the 31-year-old frontman of ‘The Neighbourhood’ dressing up as an elderly man.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

“I feel like it’s very obvious that billie eilish and that Man dressed up as a baby and an elderly man to like.. poke fun at the criticism surrounding their age gap which is…… Very very concerning,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “At least they’re aware of the age gap.”

Fans of Billie took to social media to express concern for her relationship with the musician, however she seems to remain unbothered about what online users have to say about her love life.

Rutherford was previously in a relationship with 28-year-old model Devon Lee Carlson. The former couple met in high school but only started dating until 2015, and fans of the singer seemed to be obsessed with their relationship before they announced their split, after bring together for six years.

It seems the pair are still friends despite the breakup, with Rutherford confirming his romance with Billie, and Devon rumored to be dating Duke Nicholson.